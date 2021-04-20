JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Hexcel worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,170,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 648,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

