JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $148.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.73.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

