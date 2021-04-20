JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 230

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

