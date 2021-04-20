JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.