JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.52 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 136,601 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

