JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 111,983 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,070,000 after buying an additional 158,693 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 815,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 142,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,802 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.