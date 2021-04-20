JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00665963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.00932840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.24 or 0.99985727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,737,471 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

