Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $178,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,567,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

