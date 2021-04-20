Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

