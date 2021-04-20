Kaiser Aluminum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KALU stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

