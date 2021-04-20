Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $378,479.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

