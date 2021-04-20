KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 424 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Adient were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after buying an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Adient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,267,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

