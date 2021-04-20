KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 629 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:FLAX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.