KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.04 Million Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.58% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.