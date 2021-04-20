KCS Wealth Advisory Has $485,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $614.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

