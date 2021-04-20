KCS Wealth Advisory Has $694,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

