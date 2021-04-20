KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $2,560,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 57.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $327,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

