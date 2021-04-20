KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $375.70

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $375.70 or 0.00668360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $14.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

