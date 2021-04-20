Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 2,938 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.12. 4,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

