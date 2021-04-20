Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 257,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. KeyCorp makes up 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,466. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

