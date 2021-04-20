Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,637. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

