Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 8,705 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.76 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,903 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

