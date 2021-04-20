KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

KBR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

NYSE:KBR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

