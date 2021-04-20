KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for JD.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

