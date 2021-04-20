KeyCorp Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

OLN stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

