KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from KKV Secured Loan Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:KKVL opened at GBX 23.30 ($0.30) on Tuesday. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.90 ($0.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.51.

