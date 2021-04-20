Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

