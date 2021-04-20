Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

KKPNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

