Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 675.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

