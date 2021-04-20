L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

