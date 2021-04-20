L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

