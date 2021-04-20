La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.