Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.85. 121,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$40.76.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

