Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 475 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.