Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,161 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.