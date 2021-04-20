Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.