Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

