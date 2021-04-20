Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.