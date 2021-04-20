Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,932,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 474.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

