Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Purchases $22,100.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNDC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

