Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 100,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,109 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 106,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,045. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.