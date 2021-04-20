Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

