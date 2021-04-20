Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,301.36. 8,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

