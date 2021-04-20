Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.80. 40,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

