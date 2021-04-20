LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

