Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 365,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 99,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORF)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.