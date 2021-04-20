Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.98. 13,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

