Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.16% of Lazydays worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Lazydays by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

LAZY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

