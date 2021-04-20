LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE LCII opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $628,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 283,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

