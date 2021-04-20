LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

